Fife business unveils expansion plans to meet increasing demand
SIPS ECO has applied to Fife Council for permission to build a manufacturing facility, vehicle access and car parking at Viewfield Industrial Estate in Glenrothes.
The company makes insulation panels and energy efficient homes, operating from its base in the town’s Boston Road. It recently acquired a site from Fife College adjacent too its existing production facility and secured a change of use. This building will be refurbished and repurposed, but does not form part of this application.
SIPS’ proposal is to site a building on the newly acquired site to increase its production capability.
A planning statement said: “As well as the ‘new’ building, a reconfigured car parking arrangement and a new service yard will be formed, and a new dust extraction plant will be provided, serving the ‘old’ building. “
It said the various buildings within SIPS ECO’s campus will act as one facility. Welfare facilities, canteen, office space, and car parking will all be shared, with production, storage and distribution allocated throughout the buildings.
Councillors will consider the application in due course.
