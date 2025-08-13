Fife caravan park owner plans to expand on to football pitch

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 13th Aug 2025, 14:29 BST
A playing field is to be given over to create space for more caravans at a major holiday park in north east Fife.

Clayton Caravan Park got the go-ahead to create 13 more static holiday pitches with decking on land which has been used as a grassy area used as a football pitch, but with no play equipment on it.

The park has 591 static holiday caravans, 50 residential park homes, 30 seasonal touring pitches, and right hire units, making a total of 679 pitches within the park.

The site is also defined as prime agricultural land, but has not been used for agricultural purposes for a long time and has formed a part of the wider site as outdoor amenity space.

Clayton Caravan Park (Pic: Google Maps)placeholder image
Clayton Caravan Park (Pic: Google Maps)

Its loss for more caravans raised comment among several members of North East planning committee, but they were told it is not a designated space, and it was a decision for the owners how to use it.

A report to the committee said the proposal to develop the area of the caravan park was a commercial decision based on high demand for holiday homes. Concerns had been raised by third parties regarding the visual impact of the development, arguing it was out of character in a rural setting.

The report noted: “The proposal is considered to be acceptable in meeting the terms of national guidance, the Development Plan, and relevant council planning guidelines and is compatible with its surrounds in terms of land use and its siting, design and finish and the proposal would not have any adverse visual impact on the amenity of the surrounding area.”

