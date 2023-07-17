News you can trust since 1871
Fife cattery lodges ‘urgent’ bid for new premises on empty land

A Fife cattery is urgently seeking councillors' approval to set up new premises and caravan on empty land in the west of the region.
By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 17th Jul 2023, 15:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 15:49 BST

Fife Council recently received a planning application on behalf of Mr John Cowbrough, of Saline, to set up a timber framed construction with 16 cat kennels on the empty property adjacent to Midfield Terrace, Steelend.

The planning application states that the applicant is “facing imminent eviction from its current residence.” and added: "The business will be fully insured and licensed and aims to be a small-scale high quality establishment offering premium cat daytime/holiday care.”

The cattery and caravan would consist of cages, and sound pollution will be reduced with building fabric density, double glazed windows and doors. The building will not face other neighbouring properties.

The planning application for a new cattery has been lodged as a matter of urgency (Pic: chucknenette/Pixabay)The planning application for a new cattery has been lodged as a matter of urgency (Pic: chucknenette/Pixabay)
If approved, the hours of operation would be Monday -Friday 8:30am-5:30pm and Saturday- Sunday 9am-12pm. Councillors will consider the application in due course.

