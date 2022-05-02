Fife church looks to build new place of worship

Kirkcaldy Gospel Trust wants to create a new meeting hall on a vacant site in Glenrothes.

A planning application has been submitted to the local authority for permission to start development of a new gospel hall on Cadham Road.

A supporting statement said it was “ an opportunity to turn an existing vacant site into a modest but carefully considered new hall” with space for parking on site.

The proposed designed of the new hall.

The trust currently meets in the Gospel Hall on Hayfield Road, Kirkcaldy.

It was built as the Hebron Gospel Church in 1964, the congregation having started in Links Street in 193.

The proposed new development is approximately 1km north of Glenrothes town centre.

It has been submitted on behalf of the trust by Kirkcaldy based Muirton Developments.