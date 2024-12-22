Fife church set to be converted into gift shop selling cakes and tea

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The pews and pulpit may soon be removed to turn a Fife church into a cafe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fife Council has approved a planning application for the change of use to at Strathmiglo Church Change to create a gift shop and tea room. It was submitted earlier this year by Evelyn Craig of Lundin Links.

She intends to remove the pews and lectern on the ground floor to make way for four tea room tables. However, 95% of the space would be used for gift sales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “We intend to exclusively to serve cold food - no kitchen equipment will be installed.

Strathmiglo Church could become a gift shop and tea-room if new plans are approved (Pic: Submitted)

In light of declining congregation numbers and dwindling income, the Church of Scotland has put a number of churches across Scotland up for sale. The place of worship on Kirk Wynd is one of them.

The property is listed as “under offer”, but it’s still currently owned by the Church of Scotland. Planning permission was granted this week.