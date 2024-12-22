Fife church set to be converted into gift shop selling cakes and tea
Fife Council has approved a planning application for the change of use to at Strathmiglo Church Change to create a gift shop and tea room. It was submitted earlier this year by Evelyn Craig of Lundin Links.
She intends to remove the pews and lectern on the ground floor to make way for four tea room tables. However, 95% of the space would be used for gift sales.
She said: “We intend to exclusively to serve cold food - no kitchen equipment will be installed.
In light of declining congregation numbers and dwindling income, the Church of Scotland has put a number of churches across Scotland up for sale. The place of worship on Kirk Wynd is one of them.
The property is listed as “under offer”, but it’s still currently owned by the Church of Scotland. Planning permission was granted this week.
