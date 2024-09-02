Fife church surplus to requirements could be turned into a house
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Mr Gordon Fleming, from South Ayrshire, has asked Fife Council for permission to turn Dairsie Parish Church near Cupar into a new, low-energy and sustainable house.
“The Church of Scotland is in the process of significantly reducing the number of church buildings which its congregations occupy,” a planning statement explained. “The former church on Main Street is one such church with worship having ceased to take place. The building is now redundant and in need of a new future.”
The applicant continued: “This proposal seeks to use the church building to form a new low energy, sustainable home making best use of the character and qualities of the historic building.”
Earlier this year, the Church of Scotland said financial pressures have forced it to make “difficult” decisions on its future. The former Dairsie Parish Church is one of those the institution has sold off.
The building dates back to 1843, but developers say it is not listed. The proposals from Mr Fleming would see the building converted into a “low energy” sustainable home for the new owners and their family.
Externally, not much would change. Internally, the plans would see a mezzanine built across one side of the church to accommodate two bedrooms on the new upper floor. A kitchen, bedroom and sitting space would be created on the ground floor below. The currently blocked windows on the garden gable would also be reopened as part of the proposals.
Councillors will consider the application in due course.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.