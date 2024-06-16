Fife club golf unveils new clubhouse vision four years after fire destroyed building
Charleton Golf Club has applied to Fife Council for permission to go ahead with a new-look base for members and guests. The curved glass building would sit on the site of the former premises, and has been designed to complement the nearby eco lodges. The club originally had plans for a larger clubhouse, but had to scale them back during to rising costs. The plans also include an outside deck or paved area, and car parking.
The club sits at the heart of an estate with farming and woodland including rental cottages, and an equestrian centre. The 18-hole course was laid out in the parkland in 1994, and the estate now offers routes for hiking, mountain biking and horse riding.
In a design statement, submitted as part of its planning application, the club said: “Despite the varied challenges of 2020 we look forward to a positive future for the estate as we invest in a new clubhouse, eco-lodges and diversified outdoor activities around the golf course. We see the replacement clubhouse as an activity hub for a range of activities including residents in our eco-lodges, not only catering to the visiting golfer, but creating more of a family orientated destination.
“The design of the proposed new clubhouse has been in collaboration with the French company Lumicene which specialises in curved glass and the building of prefabricated mobile units. The structure is lightly placed on the terrain for minimal impact on its environment.
The statement added: “The concept of this design and use of the Lumicene curved glass is unique and the first of their technology to be used in the UK. The proposal is to connect these specialised prefabricated units in order to fulfill the basic requirements of the visiting golfer and residents in our eco-lodges. A much larger proposal for the new clubhouse had previously been put forward, but with rising costs this updated approach with pre-fabricated units has been investigated, delivered on site from France by lorry and lifted off with a crane.”
Councillors will consider the plans in due course.
