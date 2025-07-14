Fife College plans temporary cabins for classes to repair Storm Eowyn damage to tower block

Fife College is set to install temporary classrooms at a busy campus as it tackles the damage caused by Storm Eowyn.

It has been given permission by Fife Council to site five classrooms in eight portable cabins at its Stenton campus in Glenrothes for a period of 16 weeks while work goes on to repair the main tower block.

January’s devastating storm caused widespread damage to buildings across the region, with many trees also felled.

The college’s tower block and plant room infrastructure were badly affected. Boilers, electrics and internal ceilings were hit, debris affected the main gas supply pipe, the west plant room roof covering was removed, flues dislodged and irreparably damaged - they are still stuck in the roof –while lighting protectors were removed in multiple areas across the roof, ceilings to classrooms and corridors on the first and second floors damaged, and windows broken in two classrooms.

A supporting statement submitted as part of the application said: “Implementation of these temporary measures will allow us to continue delivering our learning and teaching and will help to expediate a more permanent solution in regards to the tower block.”

The tower block has eight staff workrooms and two agile working spaces which can accommodate around 60 staff. Facilities include a childhood practice practical workroom and a clinical skills workroom, and there are currently no alternative locations for them.

Specialist resources include nine IT suites with a collective capacity for 193 computers.Classes timetabled within the tower block for semester two equate to 73 classes per week

“The displaced classrooms include a high number of our supported programmes, delivered to our most vulnerable students ,” added the statement. “The procurement of portable cabins which would be located on the back side of the building, next to the boiler house. As there were cabins in this area previously, we do have the advantage of there already being power and infrastructure available.

“We are confident that the placement of these cabins will ensure that we can work more efficiently towards a more permanent resolution for the tower block.”