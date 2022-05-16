Fife communities urged to create their own plans for local development

Fife Council is asking local community bodies to start to develop Local Place Plans, giving people an opportunity to develop proposals for the development and use of land where they live.

By Allan Crow
Monday, 16th May 2022, 1:42 pm

The aim is to make sure that place-based projects and developments are shaped by the needs of local people.

This could mean more 20-minute neighbourhoods, town centre revitalisation, community-led regeneration, inclusive growth, local resilience, community wealth building, and local work towards reducing carbon emissions.

Communities in Fife can create their own local plans in a new initiative

Bill Lindsay, service manager, policy and place, said: “Fife Council will not be involved in writing Local Place Plans but can support community groups.

“This includes signposting groups to information and practical help.

“We can also provide further advice on the process and requirements for Local Place Plans.”

The Scottish Government has provided guidance for both communities and planning authorities

The council is urging any community body interested in creating a Local Place Plan to take a short survey https://forms.office.com/r/SxZiVK9Y1M

Plans should be submitted by the end of October 2023.

