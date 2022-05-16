Fife communities urged to create their own plans for local development

The aim is to make sure that place-based projects and developments are shaped by the needs of local people.
This could mean more 20-minute neighbourhoods, town centre revitalisation, community-led regeneration, inclusive growth, local resilience, community wealth building, and local work towards reducing carbon emissions.
Bill Lindsay, service manager, policy and place, said: “Fife Council will not be involved in writing Local Place Plans but can support community groups.
“This includes signposting groups to information and practical help.
“We can also provide further advice on the process and requirements for Local Place Plans.”
The Scottish Government has provided guidance for both communities and planning authorities
The council is urging any community body interested in creating a Local Place Plan to take a short survey https://forms.office.com/r/SxZiVK9Y1M
Plans should be submitted by the end of October 2023.