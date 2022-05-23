Fife company bids to restore lagoons at former opencast site

The lagoons at Muir Dan Opencast Site at Inverkeithing Road, near Crossgates are to be filled in as part of a planning application submitted to Fife Council.

It has been lodged by Fife-based John Collier Plant Hire which has been involved in agriculture and land improvement works in the region for a number of generations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former opencast site

The opencast site once compromised of four lagoons.

The majority of the land has already been returned for grazing sheep. There is also a track the public can walk along.

Documents tabled with the planning application show the proposed restoration works will take four years to complete.

A supporting statement said: “The proposed scheme has been designed to the highest standard to minimise potential environmental impacts.

The B981 would provide access for lorries carrying out thew work.