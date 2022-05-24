Fife Council: Area committee posts up for grabs as minority administration gets underway

And the first decision they face is to decide on who to appoint to the key posts of convener and depute convener.

Glenrothes area committee takes place on Thursday, followed by south and west on Friday.

Next week will see the area committees for Kirkcaldy and City of Dunfermline’s on Wednesday, May 31.

Kirkcaldy Town House (Pic: Scott Louden)

SNP councillors dominate the Glenrothes committee with six of the ten seats, but split the Kirkcaldy committee with Labour with five each.

That could leave the convenership hanging on the votes of the two Tory councillors - father and daughter, Kathleen and James Leslie.

In Dunfermline, the SNP have the biggest number of seats with five councillors, but, again,could be outnumbered if Labour’s trio are backed by the two Lib Dems and sole Tory.

In south and west, the committee could be split with five SNP councillors, three Labour and two Tories.