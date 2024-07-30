Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new care home facility could open in Kirkcaldy, if councillors give the go-ahead.

They will have the final say on a planning application from Fife Council which is seeking permission to turn a property at West Mill House in Mill Street into a care home for up to four residents.

The local authority is seeking a certificate of lawfulness to make the change and also add four access ramps, formation of patio and hardstanding, and installation of wall and boundary fencing and gates. The spacious bungalow, which has farmland views and four bedrooms each with en-suite facilities, was on the market with an asking price of £350,000.