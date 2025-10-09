Fife Council buys new bungalows to create more affordable homes
The move to purchase the properties at Queen's Meadow, Coaltown of Balgonie was signed off at a meeting of the local authority’s Cabinet, subject to consultation with ward councillors. The homes will be built by Easy Living Developments Ltd and have been designed with accessibility in mind.
The £1.76 million development will be funded by Fife Council and the Scottish Government's Affordable Housing Supply Programme and construction is expected to begin this month with completion expected by February 2026.
Councillor Judy Hamilton, spokesperson for housing, said: “This is a great example of how we’re working with local developers to deliver high-quality, affordable homes where they’re needed most. These bungalows will provide safe, comfortable housing for older people and those with mobility needs, while also freeing up larger homes for families to move into.
"Every new council house built delivers a warmer, healthier home that helps to improve the wellbeing of our tenants.
"I am delighted we are continuing to deliver our ambitious Affordable Housing Programme in the face of a housing emergency and continuing pressure on our housing services.
"As well as providing more housing, the affordable housing programme creates jobs and apprenticeships, supporting the construction industry and the Fife economy."
The project has already received planning approval and will be delivered under a turnkey arrangement, meaning the Council will acquire the homes upon completion, ensuring value for money and minimising risk.