Fife Council co-leader calls for controversial plan to axe headteacher posts to be shelved

The local authority’s education service is currently consulting on a new leadership model for the Waid Academy cluster, which will affect Waid Academy, Anstruther, Crail, Pittenweem, St Monans, Kirkton of Largo, Lundin Mill, Colinsburgh and Elie Primary Schools, and would see primary headteacher roles removed in favour of deputy headteacher or principal teacher posts.

A campaign has been launched calling for a halt to the plans, and almost 1800 people have signed an online petition to that effect.

Now Councillor David Ross, the Labour co-leader of the council, has contacted chief executive Steve Grimmond asking for the consultation to be withdrawn.

Councillor David Ross

“These proposals for a ‘super head’ teacher with responsibility for all the schools in the East Neuk are hugely controversial and have provoked concern and opposition from many parents in the area,” he said.

“They should be withdrawn immediately.

“The proposals go way beyond the cautious approach that Fife has been adopting to joint headships covering just two or three neighbouring schools, over recent years.

Campaign material produced by parents fighting ton save the headteacher posts

“And worryingly there seems to be a suggestion that such arrangements could be rolled out across the rest of Fife.

“There are real question marks about these proposals and if there had been more discussion with councillors and more scrutiny of the proposals, I don’t think they would have been put out for consultation like this.

“Parents need to be reassured that nothing like this will be implemented in the coming year.

“The current consultation should be withdrawn and a proper options appraisal of school leadership models in the East Neuk should take place, with the involvement of parents, parent councils and teachers from the very start of the process.

“And the options considered have to include the status quo and much smaller scale joint headship arrangements, not just variations of the ‘super head’ model.

“I hope the chief executive and the executive director of education and children’s services will act swiftly to stop the current consultation and reassure parents.”

Mr Ross’ intervention comes after Conservative education spokesperson Councillor Kathleen Leslie lodged a formal motion - due to be considered at the next education and children’s services sub committee on March 1 - against the plans.

"This proposed strategy starts in the East Neuk but where does it end?” she explained. “Fife has many rural communities and this type of model is being considered elsewhere in Scotland.

“There is a lack of data and background to the implications of such a move.

“Ultimately there has been a lack of long term planning and investment in education by this Scottish government and here, once again, it’s the young people who will be most affected.

“This needs reconsidered. Children have lost far too much these past two years.

“More uncertainty and centralisation is not what is needed.”

Three proposed leadership models are being consulted on.

The first is essentially split into two parts, taking Waid Academy and Anstruther together and looking at the remaining seven primary schools separately.

That approach would see one headteacher and two deputy head teachers at Waid, but Anstruther would lose its headteacher and see an additional deputy head teacher post added to retain three management posts.

As for the remaining seven schools, all the primary headteacher posts would be removed to create just one new headteacher post, but two new deputy headteacher posts and five principal teachers would be added.

The second model, which covers Waid and the eight primary schools, would remove six headteacher posts and create one new headteacher post.

In addition, four new primary deputy headteacher posts would be created, replacing the joint headteachers in Colinsburgh and Elie, Kirkton of Largo and Lundin Mill, Pittenweem and St Monans and adding Crail and Anstruther.

The third model keeps the arrangements at Waid separate, but would remove all the primary headteacher posts across the primary schools and create one new headteacher post.

In addition, four new primary deputy headteacher posts and four new principal teacher posts would be added.

The four deputy headteacher posts would be teaching in that approach, replacing the joint headteachers in Colinsburgh and Elie, Kirkton of Largo and Lundin Mill, Pittenweem and St Monans and adding Crail and Anstruther.

In light of Mr Ross’ statement, executive director of education and children's services Carrie Lindsay said that ongoing discussions with the co-leaders of the council and the education and children's services convener were taking place to "consider and respond to concerns".

But North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie said: "I think this important intervention from the co-leader of the council kills these proposals stone dead.

"I think there is no way now they can go ahead with these plans without the support of half of the coalition."

