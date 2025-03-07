Fife Council departments cut overspend, but health & social care remains key concern

Councillors were given the latest updates this week (Pic: FFP)

Fife Council has made major inroads into its overspend, but health and social care costs continue to be a serious concern.

The latest forecasts were given to councillors this week with the gap down to £4m for this financial year - and without the spiralling costs of health and social care, the council would be in a healthy position.

Eileen Rowand, executive director of finance, said the overspend had come down from £6.5m last month , and it was good news as directors continue to manage costs. Health and social care remains the key area priority, with councillors set for a special budget meeting to discuss the impact of its spiralling bill.

Ms Rowand’s report said: “This situation remains of high concern in terms of the possible implications for the coming year.” She described the service’s overspend as “significant” as it stares at a projected overspend of £15.079m. Adult placements are reporting an overspend of £7.401m due to increasing demand, while pressures on the Care at Home initiative are costing £5.280m due an increase in older people care

Ms Rowand said: “The level of demand on services continues to be significant.”

The issue was also raised by Councillor David Alexander, SNP, who said: “Health and social care is a big issue. It is important those of us dealing with its budget do our best to make it work.”

Elsewhere, education is looking at an underspend of £2.136m. Its main areas of overspend relate to teachers’ maternity and long-term absence cover, nursery and special education. The council’s communities directorate is reporting an underspend of £3.100m- mainly within the children and families service - while finance and corporate are forecasting a £3.859m underspend..