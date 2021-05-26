Fife Council earmarks three towns to build new affordable houses

The three developments are part of the local authority’s commitment to delivering 3,500 new affordable homes by May 2022.

It includes 34 new houses to be built at Westwood Park, Glenrothes as part of a wider-340 home development.

In Dysart, the council will build a further 34 houses at Boreland Road, Dysart - 24 general needs houses and 10 specific needs houses.

Fife Council is planning to build homes in three Fife towns

And there will be eight new builds at 251 High Street, Methil.

Councillor Judy Hamilton, who convenes the community and housing services committee, said: “Each new council house in each development provides every new tenant with a high quality, comfortable home built to the highest standards.

“Our affordable housing programme is a top priority, and, working with partners including the Fife Housing Association Alliance, we will be aiming to create as many safe, warm and affordable homes for Fifers as possible."

