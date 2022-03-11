Fife Council first in UK to sign pledge staff who have experienced pregnancy loss

By taking the Miscarriage Association’s Pregnancy Loss Pledge, Fife Council has shown commitment to creating a supportive work environment, having pregnancy loss guidance in place and supporting people, including partners, back to work by showing flexibility wherever possible.

The move also underlines the council’s desire to provide paid time off for employees going through the trauma of losing a baby.

Sharon McKenzie, head of human resources at Fife Council, said: "We know that women who have a miscarriage will often need time off to recover, physically and emotionally.

“And their partners often need this support too.

“So, we’re extending our parental bereavement leave to cover anyone who experiences pregnancy loss at any stage of pregnancy.

“While we sincerely hope our employees don’t need to use this type of leave, we’re proud to add this to our package of employee wellbeing support."

