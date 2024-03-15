Fife Council grant scheme set to help victims of Cupar’s Storm Garrit flooding

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie (Lib-Dem) has received assurances from Fife Council that its scheme is still going ahead on schedule with applications expected to go live in April.

Fife’s minority Labour administration agreed just last month to put £500,000 into a brand new Property Flood Resilience grant scheme as part of the 2024/25 budget. The papers specify that households can apply for grants up to £5000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme will launch four months after Storm Garrit caused Cupar’s Lady Burn to burst its bank, focring people and businesses from their premises. Mr Rennie has been pushing both the Scottish Government and local authority to help the flood victims for months. Now the council has confirmed that some support will be available next month.

The floods caused significant damage to homes - and the clear up operation is still going on (Pic: Danyel VanReenen)

In response to Mr Rennie's questions, the council confirmed that Storm Garrit flood victims in Cupar will be able to apply for the grant scheme to help protect their homes from future floods. However, the council made clear that they will not be paying upfront to seal the solums - or subfloors - of privately owned properties.

Mr Rennie asked whether or not these could be sealed on properties that were flooded while residents are still out of their homes.

The council responded: “The sealing of the solums for Council owned properties is presently being progressed by housing services. As for the private owners, Fife Council can provide quotations to these owners and works can be undertaken by the council.”