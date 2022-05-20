Fife Council: Labour secures key posts as it begins minority administration

The party won just 20 of the 75 seats at this month’s elections, but took control after reaching agreement with the Lib Dems and Tories to leave the SNP - the single biggest party - in opposition.

Now the party has won the votes to fill the first senior posts within the administration.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Graham and Cara Hilton have key posts in the new minority Labour administration

Kirkcaldy councillor, David Ross, becomes the new council leader, while newly elected former MSP Cara Hilton becomes education spokesman.

Judy Hamilton is the housing and building services spokesperson, with Altany Craik taking the finance, economy and strategic planning role.

Follow Glenrothes councillor Jan Wincott is spokesperson for environment and climate change, Linda Erskine will handle communities and leisure, and David Graham health and social care.