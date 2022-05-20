Fife Council: Labour secures key posts as it begins minority administration

Labour’s minority administration which will run Fife Council has moved quickly to fill key posts with its councillors.

By Allan Crow
Friday, 20th May 2022, 8:57 am

The party won just 20 of the 75 seats at this month’s elections, but took control after reaching agreement with the Lib Dems and Tories to leave the SNP - the single biggest party - in opposition.

Now the party has won the votes to fill the first senior posts within the administration.

David Graham and Cara Hilton have key posts in the new minority Labour administration

Kirkcaldy councillor, David Ross, becomes the new council leader, while newly elected former MSP Cara Hilton becomes education spokesman.

Judy Hamilton is the housing and building services spokesperson, with Altany Craik taking the finance, economy and strategic planning role.

Follow Glenrothes councillor Jan Wincott is spokesperson for environment and climate change, Linda Erskine will handle communities and leisure, and David Graham health and social care.

Tom Adams will chair the regulation and licensing committee,a post previously held by the SNP’s Carol Lindsay.

