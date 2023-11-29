Fife Council reassures residents it's prepared to keep Kingdom moving this winter
Services have been busy planning ahead for the winter and the council says it is committed to keeping the Kingdom moving despite the weather.
With colder weather creeping in and temperatures dropping, the local authority’s gritters operated for the first time this winter on November 8 spreading grit on all primary routes across the region.
Councillor Altany Craik, spokesperson for roads, explained: “The council has been planning ahead for winter since the summer months to ensure that everything is in place and our gritting teams are ready to keep Fife moving through the winter months. The council’s winter fleet includes 26 vehicles ready to treat Fife’s roads and a further 60 vehicles which can be used during severe conditions, including 30 small footpath tractors capable of clearing and salting footpaths.
"This year we have taken a delivery of 7365 tonnes of salt, bringing our current stock level to 22,000 tonnes and we will add a further 3000 tonnes during the winter period.
"We can deploy additional personnel from other parts of the council to work on the road network when weather is extremely bad and we also have arrangements for external resources, plant and equipment. By taking these steps we aim to keep Fife’s roads safe during the winter.
“As always during severe weather, key staff will be working 24 hours a day, seven days a week to keep our road network open. Of course, it’s also important for Fifers to make sure they know where to find the information they need ahead of any severe weather.”
Residents can find information on how to prepare for the winter weather online at www.fife.gov.uk/winter.
By following Fife Council on social media, when severe weather hits all the winter updates will appear as they happen.
Local radio stations, Kingdom FM, Forth One and Tay FM will have the latest updates including on individual school closures during severe weather.
In the event of severe weather, if you need emergency help speak to an advisor by calling 03451 550011, Monday to Friday, 8am to 6pm (option three for transportation/road faults) or call 03451 550099 between 6pm and 8am on weekdays, at weekends and on public holidays.