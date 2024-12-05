Fife Council rent increases: anything below 5% “unsustainable” says leader

Fife Council is to consult with tenants on proposed rent increases. (Pic: Danyel VanReenen)

Rent increases for Fife Council tenants are on the horizon, and council leader David Ross doesn’t believe that “anything below five per cent is sustainable”.

Cabinet Committee councillors voted on Thursday along party lines in favour of surveying council tenants about options for five per cent, six per cent and seven per cent rent increases ahead of budget talks in the new year.

The SNP group fought to consult tenants about four per cent, five per cent and six per cent increases instead, arguing that a seven per cent increase is “far too much of an increase” in the midst of the ongoing cost of living crisis. Their motion was defeated 12-10.

Labour and Lib-Dem councillors emphasised that a rent increase below five per cent would lead to cuts, impacts on staffing, and reductions on repairs and maintenance.

“I won’t say it’s dishonest, but I think it’s foolhardy to put an option [below five per cent] to our tenants that we think is not sustainable,” Cllr Ross said.

“Here’s a choice that’s being honest with tenants to say we don’t think anything below five per cent is sustainable.”

The council is required by law to consult its tenants about rent increases before the budget is set. The upcoming year is set to be particularly challenging.

Fife Council’s Housing Revenue Account (HRA) is projecting a £7.6 million blackhole next year due to increases to operational costs, inflationary pressures, and maintaining investment levels consistent with previous years.

“To meet these rising costs, the HRA must increase rents or generate recurring savings or a combination of both,” Mhairi Mullen, a housing service manager, told the committee.

The HRA usually raises rents in line with inflation plus one per cent, which equals about 3.7 per cent as of September. However, a 3.7 per cent rent increase would leave the HRA with a £3 million shortfall.

“We believe 3.7 per cent as an increase is not tenable and would sadly significantly reduce the capacity of the HRA to support housing investment,” John Mills, Fife’s head of housing services, said.

A five per cent rent increase would still leave the HRA with a £455,000 gap. Whereas, a seven per cent increase would give the HRA an additional £2.4 million for further housing investments.

SNP councillors argued that the seven per cent option is “too high” for consideration.

Councillor Brian Goodall (SNP for Rosyth) said: “We feel, as a group, that seven per cent is far too much of an increase to be suggesting. [The cost of living crisis] certainly is not going away and in some cases it’s getting worse for people, and that includes our tenants.”

His amendment asked the Cabinet to “rule out” consulting council tenants about the seven per cent increase and replace it with a four per cent option – which is close to Fife’s standard inflation plus one per cent increase.

“We’re looking to add a consultation option for a four per cent increase frankly because we feel tenants should be given the opportunity to have their say on something close to normal inflation plus one per cent,” he said.

As a group, the SNP have not yet taken a position on what rent increase proposals should be for next year, but at the moment, they feel tenants should be given the chance to choose between lower rent increases and possible cuts or higher rent increases and no cuts.

However, Labour and Lib-Dem councillors argued that the four per cent rent increase option would give tenants “false promises” and would not be financially sound.

“Fundamentally we could say to tenants, ‘there’s a chance of a four per cent rent increase’, but actually I don’t think there is,” Lib-Dem group leader James Calder said.

“I don’t think it’s financially sustainable and I don’t think it’s fair to tenants to give them unrealistic expectations of an increase at that level.”

He added: “My personal hope is to keep the increase as low as possible but don’t think four per cent is realistic at this stage, and we need to be fair with tenants and let them know what impacts of five per cent, six per cent, or a seven per cent would be and let them have their say.”

The consultation options were put to a vote. Labour, Lib-Dem and Conservative groups voted together to defeat the SNP amendment 12-10.

As a result, tenants will be asked for their opinions on the proposed five per cent, six per cent and seven per cent rent increases as part of a postal and online survey of all council tenants from December to January.