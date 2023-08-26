The finance, economy and corporate services scrutiny committee was told on Thursday that office utilisation varies between just 35-60%. Now it is set to terminate some leases, and sell off buildings.

The plan came as councillors reviewed Fife’s assessment management strategy. A report said: “Despite the significant reduction in the office estate in previous years, as a result of the change to blended workstyles, the corporate office estate is significantly under utilised,”

Actions include terminating leases - for example, New City House in Dunfermline - premises sold or, as in the case of Kingdom House in Glenrothes, demolition. Opportunities for further rationalisation and efficiencies, will also be explored.

New City House in Dunfermline (Pic: Google Maps)

Since 2017, the amount of office space occupied by the council has been cut by 15%. Four depots in west Fife were closed and staff relocated to a new facility at Halbeath, Dunfermline.

The report continued: ““We will continue to shrink the operational office estate disposing or removing surplus space. We will continue to work with our partner organisations to share and integrate service delivery.”

The 2023-28 asset management strategy isn’t just about office space. Going forward, the council will continue to invest in its school estate. The existing Woodmill and St Columba’s High School sites in Dunfermline are earmarked for redevelopment after pupils and staff relocate to the new Dunfermline Learning Campus in Autumn 2024.

The new South West Fife High school is also due to open in 2026 which will enable the existing dated Inverkeithing High to be closed and disposed of.