Fife Council spends £800,000 to tackle highest ever staff absence levels

The move came at Thursday's Cabinet commoittee meeting as it was revealed absence rates were some of the highest in Scotland.

The significant investment will establish an Attendance Support Unit to help managers and supervisors provide more pro-active and effective support when workers are unwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme is expected to deliver benefits by getting staff back to work sooner, reducing the costs of cover, and improving productivity as departments return to full strength. A similar model was successful in reducing absence levels previously.

Fife Council is facing its highest ever staff absences (Pic: geralt/Pixabay)

A committee report stated that NHS backlogs, treatment delays and increasing mental health issues are all significant factors in this increase.

Sharon McKenzie, head of human resources, added that an ageing workforce, emerging skills shortages, and higher turnover rates also play a role.

Sick pay cost the council an estimated £21.3 million during 2021/22. Research suggests that the rates will remain higher than pre-pandemic for some time to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor David Ross, leader of the minority Labour administration, called the situation concerning.

“It’s a disappointing and worrying position to be in. Our staff are doing their best but what’s evident is the long term impact of the pandemic,” he said. “As a council, we have probably prioritised front line service spending over support services. That is creating this vicious circle - staff are trying to do the same work and it’s having an impact and then, some are going off which puts more pressure on those left behind.”

He added: “We need to intervene in that vicious circle to change the circumstances.”

Councillor James Calder, Liberal Democrat deputy leader, said that staff absence rates have an impact council services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad