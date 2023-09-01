News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Fife Council struggling with temporary housing demands as homelessness on the rise

Fife Council is “regularly” breaching one of the Scottish Government’s housing requirements as it struggles to cope with temporary housing demands as homelessness rates have increased.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 1st Sep 2023, 14:28 BST- 2 min read
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 14:28 BST
The report was given to councillors this weekThe report was given to councillors this week
The report was given to councillors this week

As a result, Fife’s Housing Service is reporting “regular breaches of the Unsuitable Accommodation Order”.

Fife’s Housing Services presented these issues to the People and Communities Scrutiny Committee on Thursday as part of the larger Housing Service Performance Report. Fife is one of nine local authorities in Scotland who are regularly not meeting those statutory requirements.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

John Mills, head of Fife’s Housing Services, explained that the Kingdom is breaching the unsuitable accommodation order because of its use of hotels and B&Bs to accommodate people who present as homeless.

“We are using hotels and B&Bs to meet our other statutory obligations most days of the year,” he said. “One of the critical things is we don’t have enough temporary accommodation in Fife. That’s why on a given day we might not be able to accommodate someone. That’s a breach and that’s not good enough but we are one of a few other local authorities in that position.”

Most Popular

The performance report said the number of homeless people is rising not only in Fife but across the nation.

“Although the pressure on temporary accommodation is disproportionate and more severe than the increase in new presentations,” the report explains. “Temporary Accommodation continues to operate under significant pressure which translates as occasional breaches of statutory duty and regular breaches of the Unsuitable Accommodation Order.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Mills said Fife is one of nine local authorities in Scotland who are regularly not meeting those statutory requirements. There are a few plans for improvement in the pipeline, and the government is working with Fife to find long term solutions.

Housing Services want to continue decommissioning the use of B&B and hotel accommodation for local housing and homelessness needs. There is also an increased focus on homelessness prevention and a strengthening of housing service pathways.

A homeless reduction plan will be brought to Fife’s Cabinet Committee in October, which will outline more specific actions.

Related topics:Fife CouncilFifeScottish GovernmentScotland