Fife Council ‘systematically failing’ to comply with roadwork repair duties

Fife Council has been warned that it is “systematically failing” to comply with its duties in relation to managing roadworks.

The Scottish Roadworks Commissioner, Kevin Hamilton, issued the local authority with a compliance notice in November, but has acknowledged that improvements have since been made.

In a letter to council chief Ken Gourlay, he stated: “Receiving even one of these notices shows your organisation is systematically failing to comply with its statutory duties.

“However, I was reassured by the positive response to the compliance notice and would like to acknowledge the efforts made to significantly improve your management of road works sites in 2025.”

William Street in Dunfermline has been highlighted as one route in Fife which has been 'constantly dug up' (Pic: Submitted)

He also highlighted 88 ‘defects’ which were outstanding and had gone more than six months since they last had a follow up inspection.

Councillor Rod Kavanagh (Kirkcaldy East, SNP) highlighted issues in Coaltown of Wemyss after an update was provided to the council’s environment, transportation and climate change scrutiny committee

“The main road there has been closed off for 12 weeks. Similarly, Victoria Road in Kirkcaldy - it has taken four weeks to complete just 50 metres with a result of inconvenience, hold ups and disruption to traffic.”

Cowdenbeath councillor Darren Watt said Crossgates residents had also suffered from disruption.

“What can we do regarding temporary traffic lights by such contractors and sub contractors because it got to a point where our streets and roads are littered with temporary traffic lights for weeks,” he said. “A good example of this is in Crossgates. They had a sign for one day works that took nine days. The lack of communication is really, really difficult,”

Dunfermline Central councillor Aude Boubaker-Calder added: “Many are frustrated by utility work on the same street. What improvements can be made to coordinate this work?

Sara Wilson, service manager for roads network management, told councillors that work was underway to tackle the failings.

“We have a duty to manage the road network and the statutory undertakers are permitted to work on the road network,” she said. “For Fife overall, the roadworks performance was satisfactory for the 2024/25 period.

“We received a compliance notice in December 2024. We have implemented improvements and no fixed penalty notices were issued from Fife. We will continue to focus on improving monitoring this performance in conjunction with the commissioner’s office.”