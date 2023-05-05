News you can trust since 1871
Fife Council to discuss motion calling for ban on single-use disposable vapes

A nationwide disposable vape ban will be weighed up by Fife Council next week.

By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 5th May 2023, 13:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 13:24 BST
A motion will go before Fife Councillors calling for the ban of single use disposable vapes.A motion will go before Fife Councillors calling for the ban of single use disposable vapes.
In light of the “serious nature of their concerns,” SNP members Bailey-Lee Robb and Stefan Hoggan-Radu have asked the council to address Scottish Government Ministers in support of a ban. The letters would convey the “council’s view that a ban on the sale of so-called ‘disposable’ vapes be introduced in Scotland as soon as practicably possible.”

The motion cites the “very serious and damaging environmental impacts” of disposable vapes on communities and public spaces across the Kingdom. “The health implications of these disposable vapes are not yet known, and [we are] concerned with their marketing and advertising towards children and young people,” the motion states.

Disposable vapes contain a range of precious materials, including lithium and copper which can be recycled. However, the vapes are designed so that the recyclable materials cannot be separated.

Cllrs Robb and Hoggan-Radu have filed their motion in anticipation of an urgent review of disposable vapes from the Scottish Government. The review is currently being undertaken by Zero Waste Scotland. Fife councillors will discuss the motion at the full council meeting next Thursday, May 11.

