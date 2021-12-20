Fife Council to re-open modern apprenticeship scheme

In spite of COVID restrictions, more than 220 early years officers are now either in training or, having completed that training, in employment with the council.

Wiith the expansion of early years provision to 1140 hours continuing apace across the region, the local authority is still on the lookout for people with a whole range of backgrounds and experiences who can bolster numbers still further.

Early years modern apprentices

Apprentices learn on the job within Fife’s nurseries, which is designed to give them a greater knowledge of the requirements of the post while enabling them to learn from highly-skilled and professional nursery staff.

Councillor Craig Walker, convener of education and children’s services, said “We’re delighted to be able to offer more of these rewarding apprenticeships.

“This is a very satisfying career that makes a real difference to children’s lives.

Applications go live in January.

