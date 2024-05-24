Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There was cross-party agreement in Fife Council chambers last week that flood events are increasing and escalating across the Kingdom, and that the council cannot shoulder the financial burden on its own.

As a result of a Lib-Dem motion, Council Leader David Ross (Labour) will write to both the UK and Scottish Governments asking for an audit of Westminster’s Bellwin Scheme – an emergency recovery grant programme.

He will also ask for more financial help with “weather events beyond those classified as Amber by the Met Office”.

“I don’t think there will be any councillor present today who hasn’t felt the effects of flooding in some way in their wards, and for some of us, sadly, we’ve seen pretty significant events,” Councillor Margaret Kennedy (Lib-Dem for Cupar) said, bringing her motion forward.

Fife councillors are seeking more money and help to cope with future flooding. (Image by Danyel VanReenen)

“Whilst there may well be differences in the chamber today in relation to how councillors feel matters should be dealt with, I would be disappointed if the essence of the motion didn’t chime with us all.”

Cllr Kennedy and others in the chamber welcomed Fife Council’s newly operational flood resilience grant programme for householders and business owners, but emphasised that flooding is a “bigger picture” issue that needs to be addressed.

She highlighted that local authorities are responsible for managing flooding from rivers, the sea and surface water caused by severe rainfall.

They’re also responsible for implementing and maintaining flood protection actions and inspecting, clearing and repairing water courses to reduce flood risks.

“That’s a massive expectation on one body, and here lies the challenges,” she said.

“The burden on resources, people and finance is astronomical depending on the local authority area.”

There was some disagreement between the Lib-Dem and SNP factions about the Scottish Government’s use of the UK Bellwin Scheme.

According to Cllr Kennedy’s motion, the fund has only been used by the Scottish Government 17 times over the last four years. Further, she claimed the fund has only provided local authorities with funding twice.

SNP opposition leader David Alexander accused the Lib-Dems of putting a falsely negative spin on things, and he claimed that over the past six years, the numbers look vastly different.

However, the main SNP gripe was that the original motion only targeted the Scottish Government.

His amendment, which was ultimately accepted, stipulated that the UK Government must also be addressed.

“It’s absolutely true to say many people are suffering and need support. It’s also true to say Fife Council can’t shoulder the financial burden of our communities alone,” Cllr Alexander said.

“It is equally true to say that the Scottish Government should ensure there is adequate funding in place should it be needed, but the only Scottish Government that can do that is one that has full control of its resources.”

He added: “If you’re going to write to the Scottish Government, you have to write to Westminster as well. You have to write to them because you’re talking about the Bellwind scheme, a UK Government emergency assistance package.”

The motion didn’t stop there with the national government. It also made demands on Fife Council as well.

The original motion asked for a full council review of Fife’s drain and gully clearing resources; requested the council continue its work to ensure all of its maps are up to date on gullies and drains; and it asked for a report to consider the costs and benefits of hiring a dedicated flood manager and a separate harbour and coastline manager.

However, Cllr Ross’ amendment, which was accepted in full, simplified the demands on the council.

It called for officers to prepare a report for Cabinet Committee “on addressing flooding across Fife including consideration of the resourcing, mapping and effectiveness of drain and gully clearing, and overall staffing”.