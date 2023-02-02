Councillors heard about the work Trading Standards are doing to help individuals and businesses in Fife.

Representatives from Fife Council’s Trading Standards team shared details of how they are working to protect people and businesses in Fife at this time with councillors on the local authority’s environment, transportation and climate change scrutiny committee on Tuesday.

The areas the team are focusing on due to the cost-of-living crisis are counterfeit and illicit products being advertised for sale; telephone, post or email scams and doorstep crime; checking pricing is unambiguous, easily identifiable and clearly legible; and checking weights and measures to ensure customers are getting what they pay for with items including prepacked goods, petrol and certain drinks sold in licensed premises.

Nigel Kerr, head of protective services for Fife Council, said: "The cost of living crisis has brought about several unwelcome developments with food and energy prices and borrowing all rising considerably meaning that many people and businesses are struggling. As a result Fife Trading Standards have seen an increase in complaints in some areas.

“There’s been a rise in counterfeit goods being sold, particularly online. As well as being items of poor quality these goods are often found to be unsafe with the potential of injuring someone. Unfortunately when people are struggling financially they will always look for cheaper alternatives and can be putting themselves at risk.

“In terms of scams and doorstep crime, unfortunately scammers are very good at gaining the trust of the people they targets which is often the elderly and more vulnerable in our communities. If someone becomes a victim of a scam or doorstep crime it can have a huge detrimental impact on their health and wellbeing and their families and that’s on top of the financial impact it has. Safeguarding victims and working with other agencies to protect victims of scams and doorstep crime offences is a major priority for Trading Standards in Fife.

“With the cost of goods all rising dramatically in price, combined with some retailers not making prices clear, that led to an increase in complaints nationally. During a cost of living crisis it’s important consumers receive the quantity of goods that they are buying.”

Mr Kerr also shared with councillors difficulties facing the team, whose remit is not often fully known by the public.

He added: “Trading Standards faces a challenge in relation to diminishing resources with an aging workforce and a lack of new entrants into the profession. Staff numbers have drastically reduced over the years but the demands for the service and its remit doesn’t decrease.”

Councillor Jane Ann Liston, convener of the committee, said: “It’s reassuring to hear how Trading Standards officers are actively working to reduce the risks to consumers from false and misleading practices which can cost the dearly, not just in cash but also from harm caused by dangerous counterfeit goods. With ever increasing prices for goods and services it’s even more important now that people get what they pay for. The current economic situation is causing consumers and businesses to tighten their belts, giving unscrupulous people more opportunities to exploit their increased vulnerability. By identifying illegal activity and taking enforcement action Trading Standards play a vital role in controlling and limiting the activity of rogue traders and scammers.”