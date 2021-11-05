Councillors approved the framework at a meeting this week.

The Regional Prosperity Framework (RPF), which is the plan for building the economy in the city region by looking at a range of important issues, was welcomed by members of Fife Council’s policy and coordination committee on Thursday.

The framework sets out an approach to tackle inequalities and climate change, and to prioritise well-being and quality of live alongside economic growth.

It stems from a consultation with individuals, businesses and organisations across the region earlier in the year.

Councillor David Ross, Fife Council co-leader and joint committee chairman for the Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region Deal, said: “We welcome this new framework, that maps out a new way of working to benefit Fife and the other regions involved.

"It sets out long-term aspirations for the region and informs policy development for the next 20 years.

"It has been developed to make Edinburgh and South East Scotland a better place to live, work, study, visit and invest for current and future generations.

"It is focused on tackling the important and pressing challenges of climate change, sustainability, biodiversity loss, inequalities, health and well-being, job creation and achieving a net zero economy.”

The framework means a new way of working to deliver on shared regional priorities beyond the formal City Region Deal.

Councillor David Alexander, co-leader of the council, added: “The framework builds on, and widens, the partnerships developed through the City Region Deal, paving the way for further collaboration through regional economic plans with shared outcomes, responsibilities and aligned priorities and resources.”

