Fife councillor calls for ban on illegal drug consumption in local authority properties

By Clare Buchanan, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 22nd Sep 2025, 13:47 BST
Tenancy agreements should include a clause banning the consumption of illegal drugs in council homes, a Fife councillor has said.

Robin Lawson, Independent councillor for St Andrews, has expressed his concern that a rule is not in place which stamps out the use of illegal drugs such as cannabis in local authority properties.

He raised a question at Thursday’s Fife Council meeting and outlined shock that the smell of drugs from a home was not considered to be antisocial.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“My question was prompted by the owner of a house in St Andrews whose next door neighbour apparently smokes to the extent there’s a dense smell coming across all the time,” he said.

Councillor Robin Lawson raised the issue at a Fife Council meeting last week. (Pic: Fife Free Press)placeholder image
Councillor Robin Lawson raised the issue at a Fife Council meeting last week. (Pic: Fife Free Press)

“He looked up the council website and was appalled to see Fife Council, on its website, says the following types of behaviour are not regarded as antisocial – everyday living noises, social media disputes, smell of drugs from properties.

“We say on the Fife Council website that is not antisocial behaviour yet it is criminal.

“I cannot understand for the life of me why our tenancy agreements do not specifically exclude consumption of drugs on Fife Council properties. They do that on most private landlord agreements. Why don’t we do that with Fife Council? It is about time we look at that.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Smoking itself is a health hazard and it is not something we should condone or encourage.”

Housing spokesperson, councillor Judy Hamilton, promised to have the issue looked into.

“As a landlord, the only action we can take to recover a tenancy is where there has been a conviction of drug offences,” she said.

“If alerted to nuisance caused by the smell of cannabis, then the housing officer will speak to the tenant and try and resolve the problem between them.

“It is something I can certainly take away. As a landlord we can only negotiate with the tenant and ask them to desist. For criminal activity we would need to contact the police.”

Related topics:Fife CouncilFifeIndependentSt Andrews
News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice