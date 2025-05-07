Fife councillor quits party to join Reform
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Robin Lawson has quite his party, citing disagreements with the direction it is going in under UK leader Kemi Badenoch, and Russell Findlay who leads the Tories in Scotland.
Mr Lawson is one of four councillors who represents St Andrews, and one of the newer councillors in the chamber - he was only elected in 2022.
Born in Glasgow, and educated in Edinburgh and Oxford, he worked in international trade and finance in Europe, USA, and London before joining the Bank of Scotland Group and then Morrison Construction where he headed up the international division based in Edinburgh.
In his first year as a councillor he was put forward to sit on St Andrews Links Trust, but his membership of the R&A ruled him ineligible. The 1974 act which created the trust bars the local authority from appointing councillors who are also members of the sport’s governing body.
His defection sparked surprise among politicians. One said it was “a total surprise” and added: “I cannot quite fathom why he is doing this.”
Mr Lawson could now become Reform’s first councillor in the Kingdom, just weeks after it grabbed a near 18% share of the vote in the Glenrothes Central and Thornton by-election, which was comfortably held by the SNP. Reform polled more than the Tories and Lib Dem candidates combined, but only 24% of the voters turned out.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.