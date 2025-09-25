Fife councillors renew call for Doubledykes crossing to be part of active travel plan

Councillors Wilson and Holton at the Doubledykes Crossing. (Pic: contributed)

FIFE Council has insisted that efforts to create an active travel route between Coaltown of Balgonie and Coaltown of Weymss are continuing.

The pledge comes after Glenrothes Central and Thornton SNP councillors, Daniel Wilson and Lynda Holton, expressed disappointment that the local authority’s recently published Active Travel Plan has omitted the Doubledykes crossing.

The pedestrian crossing was forced to close when the Levenmouth rail link opened last year but local communities are keen to restore access to the route which some claim is a historic right of way.

Cllr Wilson said the issue has been highlighted to Fife Council on “multiple occasions” over the past few years.

“It was raised at Glenrothes Area Committee via an emergency motion lodged by the late Cllr Vettraino and I in August 2023, and again in November 2023 when Network Rail attended to take questions from the committee,” he said.

“It was also raised at full council via a motion in September 2023, and again in December 2023 and September 2024 via questions from myself.

“Both Thornton and Coaltown of Balgonie Community Councils have invited Councillor Craik as transportation spokesperson for the administration to attend their meetings several times in order to discuss Fife Council’s role in the Doubledykes situation.

“I am also aware that Jenny Gilruth MSP, who met with the Cabinet Secretary for Transport along with me to discuss this matter earlier this year, recently wrote to the council leader asking him to consider co-funding a feasibility study alongside Transport Scotland to re-establish the Doubledykes crossing.

“I was therefore astounded to hear during Cabinet Committee last week the reporting officer effectively claim that Doubledykes had not been brought before the council for consideration.”

Councillor Holton added: “I have been supportive of the Doubledykes crossing campaign since it became clear during my by-election that it was an important issue to the communities of Thornton and Coaltown of Balgonie.

“I am well aware of the extensive engagement that both of the community councils, and Councillor Wilson and my predecessor Councillor Vettraino, have had with Fife Council on restoring the Doubledykes crossing as an active travel route.

“It is staggering that one of those involved in drafting the Active Travel Strategy was seemingly unaware of any of this.

“Councillor Wilson and I have written to the Head of Roads and Transportation Services at Fife Council expressing our concern, and asking what routes are available to ensure that this crossing is included in the strategy going forward.”

Susan Keenlyside, Fife Council Service Manager for Sustainable Transport & Parking, said she was aware of the strong community desire for an active travel route linking Coaltown of Balgonie to Coaltown of Wemyss.

“I would like to offer my apologies for any impression given during the Cabinet Committee meeting on September 11 that may have suggested the significant engagement and advocacy around access at Doubledykes was overlooked.

“This was not the intention, and I fully recognise and appreciate the efforts made by local members and the community council to highlight the importance of this route.

“Following representations from the community, the proposed active travel strategy mapping was amended after the initial consultation period to include a route via Thornton.

“Whilst I acknowledge that this alignment does not fully meet the community’s preference for a crossing at Doubledykes, Network Rail’s approval for such a crossing was not forthcoming. Furthermore, Transport Scotland indicated that a crossing at Doubledykes would not meet the criteria for Active Travel funding.

“In addition to being included in the active travel strategy mapping, the proposal has also been incorporated into the Glenrothes Area Transport Plan and Thornton Community Council’s Local Place Plan.

“I hope this reassures all stakeholders that the desire for an active travel route between Coaltown of Balgonie and Coaltown of Wemyss has not been overlooked, and that community engagement continues to play a vital role in shaping our local area transport strategies.”