Fife councillors sign off plan to build 1200 council homes by 2024 (S)

Fife councillors sign off plan to build 1200 council homes by 2024
Fife councillors have given their backing to plans to build 1200 more council houses between 2022 and 2024.
Saturday, 26th June 2021, 2:40 pm
Members of the local authority’s policy and co-ordination committee approved proposals in principle to bring forward the detailed programme known as the Transitional Affordable Housing programme (AHP).
The prop builds on the delivery of 2700 new council houses completed during Phase 2 between 2012-17, and 3500 new to be completed in Phase 3.
Councillor Judy Hamilton, convener of the community and housing services committee, said: “Each new council house, in each development provides every new tenant with a high quality, comfortable home built to the highest standards."