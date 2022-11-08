It was named top team in housing, construction and building services at this year’s APSE awards.

The competition recognises frontline services that are delivered to local communities, by local councils.

By excelling in its nominated category, Fife Council demonstrated it has some of the finest craftspeople in the UK when it comes to maintaining and repairing historic buildings and monuments.

From left- Host Sian Lloyd, Journalist, Roddy Sneddon (Heritage Team Manager), Steve Anderson, (Major Works, Service Manager), Cllr Judy Hamilton, Ross Grieve, (Commercial Service Manager) Neil McGregor, ( Training Team Manager) Matt Zealley (kensa Contracting award category sponsor)

Steve Anderson, service manager with building services, said: “Our team, which consists of 20 members is committed to providing a first-class service. We have over 6200 listed buildings in Fife and 48 conservation areas, and this team carries out high quality repairs to these stone-built properties and monuments.”

Councillor Judy Hamilton, spokesperson for housing and building services, added: “In Fife, we have many historic buildings and monuments, requiring regular maintenance and upkeep. This is very skilled work and we have taken the decision to keep this work in-house and support our community wealth building agenda.

"This award recognises our superb team and the wide range of skills and commitment that we have in the council. It was great to be with the team and congratulate them as they received this award.“

Paul O'Brien, APSE chief executive, concluded, "This year we received an overwhelming number of submissions for the Awards, with each one demonstrating a clear commitment to the goals of continuous improvement and the delivery of excellence in public services.

