Fife creates action plan to expand electric vehicle charging points across region

Currently there are 92 public charging stations across Fife but, with 67 of those hosted by the private sector, question marks continue to be raised about whether there are enough in the right areas to satisfy a growing demand.

With that in mind, council officers are in the process of developing a new strategy to bolster Fife’s electric vehicle network - ranging from vehicles and charging points to promoting the benefits of electric vehicles more generally.

The council is looking at how to expand its EV charging network

As part of that, work will be done to gauge the EV charging requirements for residents without off street parking - as much of the focus so far has been on providing points within off-street public car parks.

The issue has been raised by Dunfermline Conservative councillor Gavin Ellis, who is keen to see more progress made on the matter.

“There are many projects that can help fund these charging points and our rural areas and villages deserve our focus in providing these charging points,” he said.

Fife’s network has been thus far been designed as a top-up network, with an assumption that a driver’s primary charging location would be at their home.

However, at times of peak demand, only 30 (32%) of the points which are hosted by the council are in use at any one time, meaning there is significant capacity to accommodate any increase in demand.

Councillor Altany Craik, convener of Fife’s economy, tourism, strategic planning and transportation committee, said the provision of on-street facilities is an issue which is challenging local authorities across Scotland.

“There are issues to consider including the restricted road widths in many towns and villages and pressures on the road network in housing areas, due to parked vehicles,” he explained.

“Two Scottish local authorities are piloting on-street charging facilities, mostly in urban centres, and we will review the outcome of these trials.

“We are also looking to work with Transport Scotland as soon as national guidelines are developed for Electric Vehicle charging facilities.”

