Fife creates more spaces as demand for allotments double since pandemic

Green fingered Fifers are helping the Kingdom’s allotments and community growing spaces flourish.

A year on from the launch of Fife Council’s ‘Allotment and Community Growing’ strategy more people than ever are growing their own produce, staying active and connecting with nature.

A report to the local authority’s cabinet committee has outlined the success of the work done so far.

Since the pandemic, demand for allotments has more than doubled with over 2,100 people on the waiting list, asking for more allotments and spaces for a range of growing opportunities. A lot of work has been done with various organisations over the last year to increase opportunities to “grow your own.”

A total of 40 new plots and a meeting room have been created at Smeaton Allotments in Kirkcaldy, while in St Monans there are now 39 new individual plots, a communal poly tunnel, community orchard and a new meeting room - and in Inverkeithing 40 new plots and a meeting room are now available

The council has also improved services on five existing sites to add value for plot holders. Brucefield in Lochgelly, Glamis Rd in Kirkcaldy, Crossford, East Wemyss and Townhill have all benefitted from extensions to their sites and additional plots.

Training for plot holders is a key part of the strategy and over 185 people have now received training and advice on how to make best use of their plots and grow their own. Work is also going on with schools to encourage local youngsters to get involved.

Councillor Linda Erskine, spokesperson for communities, said: “Demand for allotments and community growing space continues to rise with more people valuing greenspace, being in nature and being part of a community.

“Investing in our community growing work is bringing many physical, environmental and mental health benefits to local communities.

"Locally grown produce through community growing and food groups is bringing people together and reducing social isolation. Spending time outdoors and being active, growing and planting produce all contributes to greater physical and mental wellbeing.

"And expanding the number of allotments and increasing community growing spaces will encourage biodiversity by providing habitats for wildlife, flowers for pollinators, and tree planting.

“There are lots of opportunities for food growing beyond allotments, such as private gardens, community gardens, orchards and school grounds. We’re working together with communities and other organisations to make the best use of space available.”