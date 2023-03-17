Liberal Democrat Councillor James Calder. feared that the NHS service could see “a complete collapse” if politicians are not careful - a warning that SNP councillors deemed an over exaggeration.

At Fife Council's full meeting on Thursday, the two parties lodged two separate motions to address the crisis.

Both sought to address the Scottish Health Secretary for more NHS support and resources, but while Lib-Dems laid the blame at the feet of the Scottish Government, the SNP pointed to Covid, Brexit and the former Tory-Lib-Dem government.

Councillors debated the dental crisis this week

Cllr Calder painted a grim picture . He said 32 dental practices have closed since 2019.

However, SNP Councillor Rosemary Liewald’s competing amendment claimed Scotland’s dentistry system is the strongest in the UK with 6.2 dentists per 10,000 people compared to England’s 4.4. There are also currently 70 registered NHS dentists in Fife

SNP Councillor David Barratt said the Lib-Dem motion inspired him to register himself. He contacted Inverkeithing dental practice on Monday night. They confirmed on Tuesday that they had capacity for private and NHS patients and offered him an appointment on Thursday.

However, several councillors countered with experiences of their own.

Scottish Labour Councillor Mary Bain Lockhart lives with considerable dental pain and urged councillors to vote for the Lib Dem motion.

“I want to support the concept that there is incredible inconsistency across Fife,” she said. "I can’t afford to get treatment done, which my dentist says is the only alternative to having five of my teeth extracted. I can’t get a consistency of care, and I am regularly in pain,” she said.

“This debate should not be about where we used to be or about how appalling the NHS and NHS Dentistry is in England. This ought to be about what else we can do to improve for our people here in Fife and getting people across Fife the dental services they need and the means by which they can afford to have them.”

It was also pointed out that St Andrews Community dental practice is no longer accepting NHS patients, but is still accepting private.

Tayport’s NHS Dentist practice completely closed its doors recently, leaving the community without many options for registration.

“It’s not all parts of Fife that are covered,” said Lib Dem Councillor Eugene Clarke

Councillor Liewald said there are many complex reasons services are experiencing significant challenges, including the pandemic backlog and national recruitment issues.

Cllr Calder and other Lib Dems blamed the current Scottish Government for treating NHS Dentistry like "an afterthought."

SNP majority leader, Councillor David Alexander, called the Lib Dem motion “lazy” and “another example of bringing Holyrood politics into Fife Council.”

The Liberal Democrat motion won 39-31 in a vote.

