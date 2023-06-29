News you can trust since 1871
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station

Fife elections: young Fifers can stand and become one of region’s five MSYPs

The 2023 Scottish Youth Parliament elections are now open, and five Fife seats are up for grabs this year. Although the election is still months away, the deadline for ambitious young candidates is coming close.
By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 29th Jun 2023, 08:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 08:42 BST

Fife Council said that all prospective candidates have until Monday, July 31 to register their interest.

“We’re excited to launch our elections for people aged 14 to 25 across the country to stand to become MSYPs, ahead of our 25th anniversary as the democratically elected voice of Scotland’s young people in 2024,” Mollie McGoran MSYP, Chair of the Scottish Youth Parliament said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

MSYPs are democratically elected every two years, and there are two young representatives for every Scottish Parliament constituency. In November, youth people across Scotland will have the opportunity to vote for their next representatives.

“This is a chance to join a uniquely youth-led organisation to campaign for change on the important issues that young people care about,” Ms McGoran added.

Most Popular

“As well as giving a voice to children and young people, MSYPs will also build their confidence and learn new skills all whilst having fun and making friends along the way.”

According to Fife Council, MSYPs have been campaigning for change since 1999. The youth parliament has made it their mission to make Scotland the best place in the world for children to grow up. Prospective candidates can register their interest by Monday July 31. They will receive training to help develop their skills over the summer before launching an election campaign in the autumn.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Youth across Scotland can cast their votes from November 6-19. Register at: https://syp.org.uk/elections

Related topics:FifeScotlandFife Council