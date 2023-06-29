Fife Council said that all prospective candidates have until Monday, July 31 to register their interest.

“We’re excited to launch our elections for people aged 14 to 25 across the country to stand to become MSYPs, ahead of our 25th anniversary as the democratically elected voice of Scotland’s young people in 2024,” Mollie McGoran MSYP, Chair of the Scottish Youth Parliament said.

MSYPs are democratically elected every two years, and there are two young representatives for every Scottish Parliament constituency. In November, youth people across Scotland will have the opportunity to vote for their next representatives.

“This is a chance to join a uniquely youth-led organisation to campaign for change on the important issues that young people care about,” Ms McGoran added.

“As well as giving a voice to children and young people, MSYPs will also build their confidence and learn new skills all whilst having fun and making friends along the way.”

According to Fife Council, MSYPs have been campaigning for change since 1999. The youth parliament has made it their mission to make Scotland the best place in the world for children to grow up. Prospective candidates can register their interest by Monday July 31. They will receive training to help develop their skills over the summer before launching an election campaign in the autumn.

