Hawkswood Country Estate wants to secure “planning permission in principle” from Fife Council for mixed tourism and holiday accommodation. Its blueprint proposes six tree house style holiday homes, 12 lodge style holiday caravans, golf greens and bunkers, a private grass airstrip, a woodland wedding venue and chapel, a play barn, and indoor swimming pools.

A planning statement on behalf of the applicant said: “Due to the estate’s continuing success and growing reputation, Hawkswood is now seeking planning permission in principle to increase the amount of holiday accommodation within the estate, and to provide a greater range of facilities within the estate for guests to enjoy,”

Hawkswood has been operating since 2007 and currently comprises three large holiday houses which can accommodate 30 guests. The estate also has its own golf driving range. Fife Council has already granted planning permission for an additional four holiday homes, a restaurant and bistro which will be open to the public, and a helicopter landing facility. The estate is now seeking permission yet again to expand its visitor capacity and improve its on-site facilities.

How the development could look if councillors give their approval

“One of the primary purposes of the proposal is to offer guests facilities within Hawkswood Country Estate itself, so that they have a greater opportunity to holiday more within the estate rather than undertaking daily travel elsewhere,” planning papers state.

As per planning requirement, developers held two pre-application public consultation meetings last September. attended by 15 members of the public attended.

Documents submitted with the planning application added: "It would be fair and balanced to conclude that members of the public were positive about the proposal overall, and considered that it would be good for the local area and economy.