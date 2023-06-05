A planning statement added: “There is currently a variety of holiday accommodation in the area, the proposed pods will add to the choice of holiday accommodation within the local area, a popular tourist destination. The site is well located with excellent walking and cycle links to Upper Largo to the west and Lower Largo, Lundin Links and Ellie a short distance from the proposed site all of which provide a range of local attractions and facilities. The proposal will allow this existing established farm to diversify operations creating high-quality visitor facilities and local employment. “The long-standing farm holding extends to a total of 250 acres, with 150 acres of cereals and 100 acres of grass for grazing sheep and cattle. The application seeks full planning permission for three glamping pods with an associated sauna pod set within a landscaped setting. If approved, the pods would be set in a row and orientated south taking advantage of the solar gain opportunities and the expansive views over the Forth and beyond. The pods would be set six metres apart.