A senior Fife councillor has made fresh calls for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to shelve current consultation on proposals which would see a fire appliance lost at Lochgelly.

Speaking at the Cowdenbeath area committee, Cllr Alex Campbell called on the organisation to go back to the Scottish Government and ask for more cash - and suspend the ongoing consultation immediately.

In June, the SFRS launched its ‘Service Delivery Review’ which put forward 23 proposals of change across the country, including two in Fife.

Both involve the loss of a fire appliance at Lochgelly while it also proposes making permanent the withdrawal of a fire engine in Methil which was done on a temporary basis in 2023, or removing a second appliance from Glenrothes.

The proposals have sparked huge debate (Pic: George McLuskie)

Councillors expressed their concern that no third option had been included which would allow the status quo to continue, and Cllr Campbell slammed the process.

“It is one of the worst consultations I have ever seen,” he said. “I would request it is immediately withdrawn and suspended until it is properly reworded and rewritten. There is time to do that because this is not coming into action until 2027. I would ask for it to be taken back to your superiors and asked that it be suspended immediately.”

A public meeting took place in the town on Monday night as part of the SFRS consultation which Cllr Campbell said was well attended.

“The area has got many risks; Mossmorran, many farms, schools and it is saying we have got adequate position,” he continued. “It is absolutely horrendous to have one fire engine to cover such an area.

Lochgelly Fire Station (Pic: Google Maps)

“Moderate changes were said on Monday night - moderate changes when it takes longer to get to an incident. That is the difference between life and death. It is financial here, it is nothing else. It is about money savings. Go back to the Scottish Government and ask for more money and keep our areas safe.

SFRS Area Commander Lee Turnock had given a presentation to councillors on the proposals and said Fife had a “number of single engine stations” in the area.

“I recognise communities may have concerns. These factors have been considered,” he said.“At the m oment we are working on a footprint designed in 1947. We need to cut our cloth accordingly.

“There is a financial aspect, but the opportunity to make sure we are placing ourselves where we most need them. Our operational data shows that resources are being managed appropriately.”

Disparities between SRFS figures for call outs and those being used by the Fire Brigades Union were also highlighted.

Cllr Linda Erskine (Lochgelly, Cardenden and Benarty, Labour), said: “What you should be doing for the safety of the people of Fife and Scotland is going back to the budget holders and saying it is not possible to implement. The public don’t believe it is a positive way forward.

“Our job is to look after the public. We want to protect everybody - and you don’t protect people by reducing availability of appliances in high risk areas. We will not convince people that Lochgelly is not a high risk area.”

Cllr Darren Watt (Cowdenbeath, Conservative) added: “What concerns me is you have not got the FBU or front line services on board.There has been nothing said or done that comforts the wider public that taking an engine away from Lochgelly is going to make them feel any safer.”

The committee will now write to the Chief Fire Officer and the chair of the SFRS board saying it does believe the SFRS has provided “adequate arrangements” with the options outlined.

The consultation runs until September 16.