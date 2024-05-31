Fife flooding: ‘significant’ numbers of Fifers apply to new flood fund for help

Homes and businesses in Cupar were flooded in December when the River Eden burst its banks. (Pic: Lisa Ferguson)

A “significant number” of Fifers have applied to a new flood support scheme for help.

Fife Council’s property flood resilience grant scheme launched last month and it has already had over 70 applications.

It offers up to £5,000 of flood protection assistance for homes and businesses. Last year Storm Babet caused major damage in Cupar, and politicians pushed for financial support for people whose homes and business were badly hit.

That came last month when Fifers were encouraged to apply for the long anticipated property flood resilience grant.

This week, councillors on the environment, transportation and climate change scrutiny committee councillors were told more than 70 people have applied.

“We have had a significant number of applicants which our team is going through. It’s quite a lot,” a council officer stated.

The scheme will award up to £5000 per applicant to help reduce the internal damage to properties as a result of flooding. The council has previously said it will have “significant financial and mental benefit” to homeowners and reduce “down time” following flood events.

In February, councillors agreed to allocate £500,000 to help protect properties in Fife from the effects of flooding. In April, the full details of the scheme were approved, and the grant application scheme launched.

Michael Anderson, Fife Council's manager for structural services said: "As expected there has been a lot of interest in the grant scheme and we've had a significant number of applications. At this stage it's too early to say how many of these will result in grant funding being allocated as every application has to be assessed with supporting information and we're working our way through these now."

In the last four years, Fife has experienced “a number of extreme weather events.” According to committee reports, there have been approximately 1,300 reports of flooding to properties, businesses and roads across the Kingdom in that time. The council is already working to protect the properties in its housing stock, but now they are offering assistance for homes and businesses in the private sector.