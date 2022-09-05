Fife food firm looks to install six LPG tanks
A Fife business is looking to install six LPG tanks.
It wants to add six 4000-litre liquefied petroleum gas tanks its its base at Strathore Farm Office on Strathore Road on the outskirts of the town.
The application site relates to a small piece of grassed land within a wider site which is currently in use as a well-established farm business.
Each tank would measure approximately 4.5 metres long and 1.5 high and would be located on an area of grassed land between the office building and internal access road, sitting on a concrete pad.
A planning statement submitted to the local authority said the tanks “would be visible only in extremely limited, short-range views.”
Councillors will consider the matter in due course.