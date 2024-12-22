Fife golf club’s safety plans to protect houses from wayward tee shots
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Lundin Golf Club has submitted a planning application to Fife Council for permission to carry out the work.
It wants to erect a net at the ninth hole to protect residential properties in Lundin Links, and purposes one similar in design to the ones used by the R&A at its Open venues.
In a supporting statement, it said: “This is a tried-and-tested system for fairly conventional netting. It would be placed about 1-1.5m in front of the south-facing wall of the greenkeeper’s workshop to keep the mounting holes away from any building foundations and drainage. This would also provide a walkway for golfers to access toilets located at the end of the workshop. One net set would extend from about halfway along the workshop wall and parallel to it. A second would cross the burn and extend about 10m down the fairway in line with the workshop wall.
“Modelling shows this is a good sol solution to prevent balls entering the adjacent properties from both the back and front tees.” Councillors will consider the application in due course.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.