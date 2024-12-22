Fife golf club’s safety plans to protect houses from wayward tee shots

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 22nd Dec 2024, 20:05 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Fife golf club is planning to put up a net to protect local houses from wayward tee shots.

Lundin Golf Club has submitted a planning application to Fife Council for permission to carry out the work.

It wants to erect a net at the ninth hole to protect residential properties in Lundin Links, and purposes one similar in design to the ones used by the R&A at its Open venues.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a supporting statement, it said: “This is a tried-and-tested system for fairly conventional netting. It would be placed about 1-1.5m in front of the south-facing wall of the greenkeeper’s workshop to keep the mounting holes away from any building foundations and drainage. This would also provide a walkway for golfers to access toilets located at the end of the workshop. One net set would extend from about halfway along the workshop wall and parallel to it. A second would cross the burn and extend about 10m down the fairway in line with the workshop wall.

“Modelling shows this is a good sol solution to prevent balls entering the adjacent properties from both the back and front tees.” Councillors will consider the application in due course.

Related topics:FifeFife CouncilCouncillors

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice