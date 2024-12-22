Fife golf club’s safety plans to protect houses from wayward tee shots

A Fife golf club is planning to put up a net to protect local houses from wayward tee shots.

It wants to erect a net at the ninth hole to protect residential properties in Lundin Links, and purposes one similar in design to the ones used by the R&A at its Open venues.

In a supporting statement, it said: “This is a tried-and-tested system for fairly conventional netting. It would be placed about 1-1.5m in front of the south-facing wall of the greenkeeper’s workshop to keep the mounting holes away from any building foundations and drainage. This would also provide a walkway for golfers to access toilets located at the end of the workshop. One net set would extend from about halfway along the workshop wall and parallel to it. A second would cross the burn and extend about 10m down the fairway in line with the workshop wall.