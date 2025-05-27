Fife grant fund opens to help property owners faced with flood threat
Fife Council’s Property Flood Resilience Grant (PFRG) was a success when it launched last year, and now funding of £250,000 has been allocated for a further year.
It is open to private homes and businesses across Fife that may be affected by flooding to become more resilient, with grants of up to £5000 available per property to install flood resilience measures. The grants also support private property owners.
Property flood resilience is any measure that can be applied to a building to make people and properties less vulnerable to the physical impacts of flooding, and reduce the length of time needed for recovery.
Councillor Jan Wincott, spokesperson for environment and climate change, said: “Our grant scheme is already providing much needed help to our communities affected by flooding, as well as putting measures in place to help protect against the risk of flooding in the future.
"We’re urging eligible residents to apply now for the support available. Don’t wait for winter storms to hit — take steps today to protect your home.
“Our focus is firmly on building climate resilience across the region. This means equipping our communities, homes and businesses to better withstand flooding and other climate-related challenges. Tackling flood risk is a crucial step in future-proofing Fife against the growing impacts of climate change.”
As part of the process, Fife Council will assist applicants in speaking to the Scottish Flood Forum to obtain a property flood assessment report.
For more information on eligibility, and to submit an application, visit: www.fife.gov.uk/PFRG
You can then email your completed application to [email protected] or post it to Structural Services, Bankhead Central, Bankhead Park, Glenrothes, KY7 6GH.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.