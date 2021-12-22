Fife health bosses aim to net £2m selling off two areas of surplus land

NHS Fife is hoping to rake in just over £2 million by selling off two areas of land deemed surplus to requirements.

By Craig Smith, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 8:12 pm

Agents acting on behalf of the health board are actively marketing the sites at Lynebank Hospital in Dunfermline and at the Skeith Health Centre in Anstruther in the hope of securing some much-needed capital receipts.

The plot at Lynebank, known as the North Plot, extends to more than eight acres and has been cleared of buildings, with access to the site taken directly off Halbeath Road - the main thoroughfare into the town centre - via the existing hospital.

Land up for sale in west Fife

NHS Fife anticipates getting around £2 million for the land alone, with the site expected to be attractive to housebuilders.

In north east Fife, meanwhile, the site up for sale forms part of the grounds of the Skeith Health Centre in Anstruther.

That is expected to net the health board around £48,500, and should not have any impact on the health centre’s operations.

The details formed part of NHS Fife’s property and asset management strategy, which highlighted the various areas where investment can be expected over the coming years.

The Scottish Government’s Health and Social Care Directorate (SGHSCD) provided £9.3m to NHS Fife for the year 2021/22 to cover ongoing requirements for equipment, IT, minor capital works schemes and backlog maintenance.

Business cases either have been, or are in the process of, being drawn up for major projects such as the £33m Fife Elective Orthopaedic Centre and the planned £6m replacement for Lochgelly Health Centre.

