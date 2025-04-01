Fife holiday park bids to change football pitch to add more caravans
Clayton Caravan Park in St Andrews has applied to Fife Council for permission to change a playing field into 13 static holiday pitches.
The site is currently a football pitch located within the middle of the park. Clayton Park is seeking a change of use for the caravans and associated decking and associated works including drainage infrastructure.
The park is one of the largest privately owned parks in the country and extends to an area of approximately 37 hectares. It currently accommodates pitches for 591 static holiday home caravans, 50 residential park homes, 30 seasonal tourers and eight hire units, making a total of 679.
According to planning papers, the proposals will incorporate new native tree planting along the south western boundary with an area of wildower meadow grass planted along the north eastern boundary adjacent to the wooded den.
Councillors will consider the planning application in due course.
