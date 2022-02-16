Fife holiday park unveils plans for major expansion with 30 new caravan pitches

A total of 30 new single unit caravan pitches are proposed at Letham Feus Caravan Park in Levenmouth, which has been in operation near the village of Lundin Links for more than 40 years.

The caravan site currently boasts 115 holiday static caravan pitches and 10 static residential pitches, and planning permission to use an area of farmland to form 14 twin unit caravan pitches was actually granted in December 2007.

However, the consent was not implemented for business reasons at that time and eventually lapsed, which has prompted the revised proposals to be submitted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Letham Feus Caravan Park in Levenmouth has been in operation near the village of Lundin Links for more than 40 years.

The new plan is for virtually the same site as was applied for more than 14 years ago, and would see the pitches created along with associated access roads, parking and drainage.

A statement from Montgomery Forgan Associates, on behalf of the caravan park operators, urged Fife Council to approve the plans.

“The proposal site is a logical and appropriate extension to a long established and very successful (predominantly) holiday caravan park,” it read.

“The proposal will have no adverse impacts on this countryside area and will be compliant with relevant FIFEplan policies.

“Planning permission for holiday caravan pitches was previously granted for the site in 2007, and it is suggested that fundamentally, there has been no material changes in site circumstances or Fife Council’s planning policy position since that time.

“We hope that Fife Council can be supportive of the proposal.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.