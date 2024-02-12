Fife hotel owners bid to turn venue into housing with HMO application
A new planning application to Fife Council from Kirkcaldy businessman Asif Hussain would see the Queens Hotel in Cardenden converted into a ten-bedroom housing unit.
Mr Hussain’s company, King Enterprises, wants to change the use of the Derran Drive property into a house in multiple occupation (HMO). An HMO is a house or flat where three or more unrelated people share facilities. In Fife, such a use requires a licence.
On Facebook, the 10-bedroom hotel describes itself as a “beautiful, newly refurbished hotel, bar, and function suite in the quiet mining village of Cardenden” and says it is “perfect” for weddings, birthday parties, baby showers, funerals and more.
Councillors will consider the application in due course