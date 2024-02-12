Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new planning application to Fife Council from Kirkcaldy businessman Asif Hussain would see the Queens Hotel in Cardenden converted into a ten-bedroom housing unit.

Mr Hussain’s company, King Enterprises, wants to change the use of the Derran Drive property into a house in multiple occupation (HMO). An HMO is a house or flat where three or more unrelated people share facilities. In Fife, such a use requires a licence.

On Facebook, the 10-bedroom hotel describes itself as a “beautiful, newly refurbished hotel, bar, and function suite in the quiet mining village of Cardenden” and says it is “perfect” for weddings, birthday parties, baby showers, funerals and more.